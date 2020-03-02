Arsenal News Latest News

VIDEO – Sokratis gives Arsenal deserved lead against Portsmouth

It has been a pretty even game at Fratton Park in the first half, but after seeing Torreira stretchered off for a cynical foul, and then Matteo Guendouzi booked for absolutely NOTHING it looked like the referee Mike Dean was doing his very best to upset Arsenal fans.

But we got the goal I was looking for in the dying minutes of added time. Watch it here…

