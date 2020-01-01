Video – Sokratis puts Man United on back foot with Arsenal’s second goal

Well what do you know! Arsenal have finally made the pressure tell and have actually gone 2-0 up against Man United with Sokratis marking his return to the side with a goal against OGS’s poor United team.

It was another blast from short range inside the United area and not even Sokratis could miss from there. Let’s have a look at the official video from NBC Sports…

It has been an excellent first half from the Gunners and let us hope that we can keep our advantage going in the second and not sit back and let United back into the game…

  1. sk
    sk

    Anyone with less than a 6 out of 10 for anyone of our guys?

    Reply
  2. waal2waal
    waal2waal

    what a difference it makes when the manager can communicate effectively with his players – it must help. Arteta gunner distinguish himself as a seriously adept young premiership manager – one not to be underestimated in any way shape or form. #COYG

    Reply

