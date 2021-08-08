Video: Son earns Spurs the lead with 10 minutes to go

Heung Min Son has fired Tottenham into the lead against Arsenal in today’s Mind Series finale.

The Gunners had much the better of the first-half but failed to make any of their chances pay, and they’ve now been on the backfoot since the interval, and our rivals have finally put one away.

It was some strong work in the box from Japhet Tanganga to hold onto to possession, before finding Son, who sweeps it onto his left and fires past Leno’s left-hand side.



Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

There is very little time remaining on the clock for us to level things, and we’re currently on course to finish the Mind Series with two losses from two…

Patrick