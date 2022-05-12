Video: Son makes it three as Arsenal’s hopes completely disappear

Tottenham have scored a third goal moments into the second-half to leave Arsenal with next to no hope of a result.
The Gunners came into the match needing a win to cement ourselves into the top-four, but after a flurry of errors left us trailing by a goal and a man down, Spurs have been allowed to add two extra goals to our woes.
SONNNN!!! 💥
3-0 to Spurs… game over for Arsenal?! pic.twitter.com/En6JQa89Uc
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2022
It was always going to be a big ask after picking up the red card, and eyes will be on Rob Holding when we have to answer questions on what went wrong, but I’m dreading just how many more we are going to have to witness at this point.
Patrick
I dont know why the penalty was given.If it was for a push,its a very soft one.
Kane was unmarkef to head in.The defence sent to sleep when son scored.
Win the games left ,Arsenal shd clinch 4th.
I must add that Arsenal shd br careful of mo.Arsenal could be penalised for any 50,/50 challenge especially in tbe box
What’s the point in speculation? Holding did the damage this time. Arsenal lack the nerve and discipline to achieve anything. They need serious investment of at least £200 million to replace half that team