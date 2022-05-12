Video: Son makes it three as Arsenal’s hopes completely disappear

Tottenham have scored a third goal moments into the second-half to leave Arsenal with next to no hope of a result.

The Gunners came into the match needing a win to cement ourselves into the top-four, but after a flurry of errors left us trailing by a goal and a man down, Spurs have been allowed to add two extra goals to our woes.

SONNNN!!! 💥 3-0 to Spurs… game over for Arsenal?! pic.twitter.com/En6JQa89Uc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2022

It was always going to be a big ask after picking up the red card, and eyes will be on Rob Holding when we have to answer questions on what went wrong, but I’m dreading just how many more we are going to have to witness at this point.

Patrick