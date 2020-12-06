Arsenal News Gooner News

Video: Son opens the scoring with wondergoal

Heung Min Son has opened the scoring with a long-range goal to take the lead in the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners had started reasonably well, holding their shape well and pushing up the pitch in numbers, but Son is the man to start things off.

Harry Kane laid off his team-mate, who takes on a shot and Bernd Leno gets nowhere near the effort.

The boys will need to bring that passion to get us back into this now.

