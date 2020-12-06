Video: Son opens the scoring with wondergoal

Heung Min Son has opened the scoring with a long-range goal to take the lead in the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners had started reasonably well, holding their shape well and pushing up the pitch in numbers, but Son is the man to start things off.

Harry Kane laid off his team-mate, who takes on a shot and Bernd Leno gets nowhere near the effort.

OH MY! WHAT A PEACH! Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min combine once again, and the finish is absolutely stunning from the South Korean.

The boys will need to bring that passion to get us back into this now.

Patrick