Video: Southampton take the lead via a little bit of luck

Southampton have opened the scoring against Arsenal this afternoon, and upon first looking, I couldn’t tell you who had the final touch.

Kyle Walker-Peters was the man to take on the shot from just outside the box, and it looked like to be going slightly off-target, but after a touch from one of Gabriel Magalhaes or Bernd Leno, it has found its way home

The Gunners will now have 20 minutes left of the first half to regroup and hopefully level things, but after a very even opening 25 minutes, we can’t really complain about falling behind.

Could the opening goal prove key to this result?

Patrick