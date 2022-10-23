Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Southampton threaten to end Arsenal’s winning run with second-half equaliser

Southampton have managed to find a way back into the game after Stuart Armstrong placed his shot beyond Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners had been in front since the opening 10 minutes when Granit Xhaka had fired into the roof of the net, and while we threatened to steal a march on our rivals, we couldn’t find that all-important second goal.

After the break however, the Saints were able to enjoy more of the game, and they have managed to find an equaliser thanks to a fine team goal, with Armstrong finishing off the move with by steering it round Ramsdale.

We now have less than 20 minutes to get back into a winning situation, and to be honest, I’m not all that confident we will get there today.

  2. This was another case of poor sustitutions by the manager. The way this game was going the people who deserved to be substituted were Jesus and Odegaard not Martinelli. Nketiah should have come in place of Jesus who seemed lost today. There is no way Nketiah can adequately replace Martinelli because he lacks the latter’s attributes such as speed, fighting spirit and good decision making. The consolation is that at least we are still on top and two points clear of Man city. All is not lost but it was a disappointment.

