Video: Southampton threaten to end Arsenal’s winning run with second-half equaliser

Southampton have managed to find a way back into the game after Stuart Armstrong placed his shot beyond Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners had been in front since the opening 10 minutes when Granit Xhaka had fired into the roof of the net, and while we threatened to steal a march on our rivals, we couldn’t find that all-important second goal.

After the break however, the Saints were able to enjoy more of the game, and they have managed to find an equaliser thanks to a fine team goal, with Armstrong finishing off the move with by steering it round Ramsdale.

𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐄! 💥 Stuart Armstrong slots home for his first goal of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uS9s4OXznu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

We now have less than 20 minutes to get back into a winning situation, and to be honest, I’m not all that confident we will get there today.

Patrick