Video – Southampton v Arsenal highlights including Xhaka cracker

So, after an incredible 8 game winning run, Arsenal’s bubble finally burst at Southampton yesterday as the South Coast team held a tired Arsenal side to a 1-1 draw.

But the game itself was quite exciting and we had the chances to put the game to bed but simply kept fluffing our lines. Although when Xhaka put us 1-0 up it looked like we were totally in control, but like last week at Leeds we let the opposition back into the game and in the end we were lucky to come away with a point.

Well here are the official highlights from Arsenal…..

And here is the DAZN highlights in Spanish… The commentators are just soooo excited!