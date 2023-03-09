Video: Sporting hit straight back to match Arsenal’s goal

Sporting have found a quick reply to William Saliba’s early strike, scoring an almost identical goal.

The Gunners had taken the first half lead when Fabio Vieira floated the ball in for William Saliba to head home, and the Portuguese scored an almost identical goal up the other end.

Sporting equalize ✅ Not the best moment for Matt Turner ❌#UEL pic.twitter.com/uX5qQvUsj6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023

Another free header 🤯 It's 1-1 in Lisbon as Gonçalo Inácio levels matters from close range 🎯#UEL pic.twitter.com/x4jXXk3IBA — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 9, 2023

