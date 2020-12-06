Video: Spurs pile misery on Arsenal with second before the break

Harry Kane has double Spurs lead over Arsenal just before the break.

The Gunners were creating plenty of chances after we fell behind, but for one reason or another, are not doing enough inside the opposition box.

We’ve now been punished for our lack of composure inside the opposing box, with Kane making no mistake when given the chance.

SON ➡️ KANE ➡️ GOAL ⚽️ It's that combination again! An emphatic finish from Harry Kane doubles Tottenham's lead on the stroke of half-time. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #TOTARS here: https://t.co/pR3pSThJRE

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WXD4igof9O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2020

There is little hope left now, but hopefully Arteta can work some magic to keep the derby alive.

Patrick