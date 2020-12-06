Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Spurs pile misery on Arsenal with second before the break

Harry Kane has double Spurs lead over Arsenal just before the break.

The Gunners were creating plenty of chances after we fell behind, but for one reason or another, are not doing enough inside the opposition box.

We’ve now been punished for our lack of composure inside the opposing box, with Kane making no mistake when given the chance.

There is little hope left now, but hopefully Arteta can work some magic to keep the derby alive.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Harry Kane Spurs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs