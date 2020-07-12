Video: Spurs put pressure on with goal late into the game

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a late lead over Arsenal with their headed goal with only 10 minutes left to play.

Toby Alderweireld was the man to put our side behind with little time to recover, getting his head on the taken corner.

"Right on the money" 💸 Toby Alderweireld's powerful header has given Tottenham a late lead in the North London Derby! 📱 Follow #TOTARS here: https://t.co/rpVW9sO0Yn

📲 Download the @SkySports app!

📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/czB09LVzwA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2020

We’ve made a few changes in hope of getting back on terms here, but they will need a miracle to now get the three points, despite dominating for large spells of the match.

Patrick