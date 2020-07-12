Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Spurs put pressure on with goal late into the game

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a late lead over Arsenal with their headed goal with only 10 minutes left to play.

Toby Alderweireld was the man to put our side behind with little time to recover, getting his head on the taken corner.

We’ve made a few changes in hope of getting back on terms here, but they will need a miracle to now get the three points, despite dominating for large spells of the match.

