Video: Straight red for Xhaka leaves Arsenal in panic-mode

Granit Xhaka has just got himself sent off for a high tackle, leaving Arsenal with 10-men against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Gunners had already been enduring a torrid time thus far, with the Reds passing and energy to pile the pressure on, but we now have to play over an hour of the game with a man less.

What is worse is that Xhaka was our only real experienced midfielder available in the squad, with Lokonga and Patino our only other options, and we will now have to rely on our defence to remain strong and keep us in this tie.

This game had already looked like it was going to be a tough watch, but I now fear this tie could be lost before we get to play a minute of action at the Emirates.

Patrick