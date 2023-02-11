Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Substitute Trossard makes instant impact to put Arsenal ahead

Leandro Trossard entered the pitch a matter of minutes ago, but has already made an impact by finding the opening goal for Arsenal against Brentford.

The Gunners have dominated much of the possession since kick-off, but the better chances had been coming at the other end. The game seems to be all us since we found the opener however, with 20 minutes left on the clock.


  1. I do believe we should have rested some players, been a below-average game for us, but credit to Brentford they really are a good team and deserve to be level, need to raise the game on Wednesday as that will be the decider in my opinion for either team. Nkeitah will not keep Jesus out, it could be vital for us when he comes back

  2. We have to be clinical in all areas. Players in form should be started. Since the result have stopped coming the gaffer should make glaring changes as this will no longer be you altering a winning side. We need a change at right back and LWF.

