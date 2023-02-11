Video: Substitute Trossard makes instant impact to put Arsenal ahead

Leandro Trossard entered the pitch a matter of minutes ago, but has already made an impact by finding the opening goal for Arsenal against Brentford.

The Gunners have dominated much of the possession since kick-off, but the better chances had been coming at the other end. The game seems to be all us since we found the opener however, with 20 minutes left on the clock.

TROSSARD SCORES HIS FIRST ARSENAL GOAL pic.twitter.com/4EWhL0oGhH — Renato (@rehnato) February 11, 2023

Leandro Trossard has The Emirates going crazy 🥳 His first goal for the club could be a big one! pic.twitter.com/T6nmMRi6Jt — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 11, 2023

Patrick