Video: Super Saka gives Arsenal the lead over Man City

Arsenal have taken advantage of their impressive start to the game against Manchester City, with Bukayo Saka getting us in front.

The wonderkid is only the second player to score a goal against the Citizens in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League encounter this term, and he has given us a great chance to not only lead going into the break, but potentially get a result here.

It’s a fine team goal, put away sweetly by our boy wonder, and nothing less than we have deserved after taking the game to City so far today.

  1. A1 says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    we going harder… cool gunners

  2. Mwenya Chambwa says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:26 pm

    Take heart and do more we are absolutely convinced them the play .Go Gunners Go

  3. guy says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Superb in that first half. Making perhaps the best club side in the world look ordinary. Keep it going, guys…

  4. jon fox says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    XHAKA, GET THE HELL OUT OF OUR CLUB!

    SOFT PEN YES, BUT HE STILL PULLED THE SHIRT AND THEN THE PEN LED TO GABRIELS BRAIN FART!

  5. jon fox says:
    January 1, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    2-1 TO THE SO CALLED REFEREE.

    I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO PROUD OF OUR TEAM, CHEATED BY REF AND VAR. Neither of them fit for purpose.
    On the wider picture, though do even we Gooners have any idea how good we are NOW?

