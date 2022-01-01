Video: Super Saka gives Arsenal the lead over Man City

Arsenal have taken advantage of their impressive start to the game against Manchester City, with Bukayo Saka getting us in front.

The wonderkid is only the second player to score a goal against the Citizens in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League encounter this term, and he has given us a great chance to not only lead going into the break, but potentially get a result here.

It’s a fine team goal, put away sweetly by our boy wonder, and nothing less than we have deserved after taking the game to City so far today.

Patrick