Video: Superb Willock solo goal matches Alan Shearer’s record

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has become only the second player to score in seven consecutive Newcastle matches.

The youngster joined the Magpies on loan in January and has hit some amazing form of late. Willock was limited to little playing time in North London, featuring predominantly in the Europa League, but left to join Newcastle on the promise of more regular action.

His solo goal can only have cemented the belief that Arsenal simply have to give him his chance in the first-team going into the new season however.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

