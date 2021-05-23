Video: Superb Willock solo goal matches Alan Shearer’s record

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has become only the second player to score in seven consecutive Newcastle matches.
The youngster joined the Magpies on loan in January and has hit some amazing form of late. Willock was limited to little playing time in North London, featuring predominantly in the Europa League, but left to join Newcastle on the promise of more regular action.
His solo goal can only have cemented the belief that Arsenal simply have to give him his chance in the first-team going into the new season however.
Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport
Has Willock shown that he is worthy of being a regular starter at the Emirates?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
We could be having the next Lampard or Gerrad under right under our noses. He should be given a chance.
Miles ahead of ceballos and Willian
Wow! Willock now looks an exciting player . CANT WAIT FOR NEXT SEASON WITH HIM BACK AS A REGULAR CHOICE. I am sure he won’t be sold but IF he were to be, think what he would now fetch in transfer fee.
And who OK’d him to go to Newcastle. Now let me think… Oh YES … ARTETA, the manager so many Gooners want out. Funny old world at times!
Willock comes back in…
Danny goes back to Madrid and followed out the door with Elneny, Torriera, Matteo & possibly Xhaka to sign Bissouma.
AMN is the next question as what to do with him?
Willock got sent to Newcastle by Arteta because he didnt see a place for him instead of Ceballos or Odergaard, another mistake. Willock like Saliba, not given a fair crack of the whip by Arteta. He was our stand out player in the EL and Arteta couldn’t or didnt want to see it. Arsenal will keep Willock i would imagine but if i was willock i wouldn’t hold much hope of regular football.
Thought it was Vieira at first look.
We should play him as a no. 8 or even 9 as his first instinct seems to be to score and not assist / pass. We need a creative player who can dictate play (a la Fabregas, Cazorla etc)