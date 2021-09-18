Video: Sweet Odegaard free kick sends Arsenal into the lead

Martin Odegaard has fired Arsenal into the lead at Turf Moor with a sweetly taken free-kick from the edge of the box.

The Gunners have endured a tough encounter thus far, with Burnley using their physicality to try and stop our side from attempting to play our free-flowing football, and it has been quite an entertaining battle considering.

Thankfully the opening goal came at the right end, despite our struggles finding much room to manoeuvre in and around, and I can’t help but smirk at the way in which we scored.

The Clarets defender deliberately took out Bukayo Saka on the edge of the box knowing that we were looking to get into a dangerous area, and Odegaard has struck it sweetly to beat both the wall and the goalkeeper.

Pictures courtesy of BEINT

Will the opening goal prove crucial in the way this result ends up?

Patrick