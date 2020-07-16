Arsenal game review Arsenal News

VIDEO – Tactical analysis of Arsenal v Liverpool – How Arteta’s tactics outfoxed Klopp

Tactical Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool | Arteta Tactics vs Klopp Tactics

I have found this interesting video from a very nice site I found on Youtube by FootballMadeSimple, which is perfect for us numpties that have no idea about the intricasies of football tactics.

We can educate ourselves quite a lot by watching these regularly so I may use this after every game. I may even end up sounding knowledgeable when talking about Arteta’s gameplan in the future.

Anyway, sit back and learn something about tactics!

