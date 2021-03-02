Video: Take a moment to relive Willian completely embarrassing Castagne this weekend

Willian enjoyed a particularly impressive match for Arsenal against Leicester on Sunday, but Timothy Castagne will not want reminding of his performance.

The Belgian defender was sent crashing to the floor after the Brazilian bamboozled him with a slick trick, and Castagne will likely still be feeling the after-effects of the event.

Willian murdered Castagne there 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DeRcQK01IB — Oluwadamilola Krane (@Zaddy_Milo) February 28, 2021

The former Chelsea man put his bad form behind him to put in a Man of the Match performance in against the Foxes, which included two assists, and our squad is finally looking worthy of doing their bit to help us end the campaign in style.

