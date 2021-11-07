Video: Terrible Aubameyang penalty leaves Arsenal level with Watford

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to convert his penalty kick, leaving Arsenal level with Watford after 35 minutes.

The Gunners have had the ball in the net once already, only for Bukayo Saka to have been deemed as offside by VAR, with the winger clearly beyond the goalkeeper but between him and his defender.

We then failed to put ourselves ahead with 10 minutes remaining on the clock after Alexandre Lacazette was knocked to the ground by former Spurs defender Danny Rose.

Pictures courtesy of SK Live

It was a terrible attempt by Auba, who failed to find any of the corners, or send the goalkeeper the wrong way, appearing low in confidence as he struck it, and we must now worry that the game could turn on us.

Patrick