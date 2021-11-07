Video: Terrible Aubameyang penalty leaves Arsenal level with Watford

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to convert his penalty kick, leaving Arsenal level with Watford after 35 minutes.
The Gunners have had the ball in the net once already, only for Bukayo Saka to have been deemed as offside by VAR, with the winger clearly beyond the goalkeeper but between him and his defender.
We then failed to put ourselves ahead with 10 minutes remaining on the clock after Alexandre Lacazette was knocked to the ground by former Spurs defender Danny Rose.
Pictures courtesy of SK Live
It was a terrible attempt by Auba, who failed to find any of the corners, or send the goalkeeper the wrong way, appearing low in confidence as he struck it, and we must now worry that the game could turn on us.
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Cheers Auba , first you miss an open goal, leading to Saka being offside when he “scored” and then a rank amateur penalty!
Poor show son!
Well that’s a 2-0 lead screwed up by Auba! He also totally miscontrolled the ball with an onside open goal that ran on to Saka for the disallowed one.
AMN was ok but he’s not Partey and Sissoko is bossing CM, so we are having to use the flanks more.
Excellent defensively but theyre chancing their arm because it looks like the Gods were against us first half.
Could do with the ref looking more closely at Rose who’s kicking Saka and Laca off the park.
Still see a comfortable win although maybe not a comfortable scoreline!
Poor half. Way to slow again. Auba at his worst, reaffirming my dislike of his play. Saka weak and losing possession. Not pressing high. Its the bad old Arteta ball.
Rose should be off.