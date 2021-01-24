Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: The Arsenal boss claims he is happy with his current squad options

Mikel Arteta insists that he is happy with his current Arsenal squad, despite their failings against Southampton yesterday.

The Gunners second-string has impressed in the Europa League this season, but certain players are definitely underachieving.

The manager refuses to single out players’ performances for criticism however, and claims that he has no reason to complain about his options

Should Arteta be demanding more from his players, or better players from the winter transfer window?

Patrick

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sean Williams says:
    January 24, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    If he is truly satisfied with his squad something is seriously wrong, because there is not one supporter who is satisfied with the squad, not one pundit who is happy with the squad and not one player who is happy with the squad. Arteta looks confident but makes some bizarre choices. I’m not sure he has the full set needed for a manager.

    Reply
  2. Declan says:
    January 24, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    OT just been confirmed Ozil has signed but has stated he will be a gunner for life. Good luck Mesut.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs