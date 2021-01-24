Video: The Arsenal boss claims he is happy with his current squad options

Mikel Arteta insists that he is happy with his current Arsenal squad, despite their failings against Southampton yesterday.

The Gunners second-string has impressed in the Europa League this season, but certain players are definitely underachieving.

The manager refuses to single out players’ performances for criticism however, and claims that he has no reason to complain about his options

The Arsenal boss claims he has no complaints about his squad options, but he is disappointed with his side's finishing against Southampton yesterday 🧐🧐🧐 Should the manager demand more signings ormore from the current crop? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Dkce3Gv3KW — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 24, 2021

Should Arteta be demanding more from his players, or better players from the winter transfer window?

Patrick