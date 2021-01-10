Video: The Arsenal boss continues to defend Willian selection

Willian put in another below-par display yesterday, and the Arsenal boss failed to acknowledge the struggles of his summer signing.

The Gunners made the move to sign the forward from Chelsea on a free contract, but his performances in our famous red & white shirt have left a lot to be desired.

While the manager continues to select the 32 year-old for action, criticism is increasing, and frustration is only going to continue if the manager refuses to acknowledge or rectify things in the near future.

Mikel Arteta is full of excuses for the under-performing Willian🤔🤔🤔 Is the Arsenal boss forced to persevere with his signing of Willian? Could actually be amongst the stronger players on the training pitch or is that just the manager's go-to excuse? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xQJ8byY0I1 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 10, 2021

Does Arteta have to stand by his signing or could Willian actually be one of the stand-outs from the training field?

Patrick

READ MORE: West Ham set to beat Arsenal to strike target