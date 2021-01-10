Video: The Arsenal boss continues to defend Willian selection

Willian put in another below-par display yesterday, and the Arsenal boss failed to acknowledge the struggles of his summer signing.
The Gunners made the move to sign the forward from Chelsea on a free contract, but his performances in our famous red & white shirt have left a lot to be desired.
While the manager continues to select the 32 year-old for action, criticism is increasing, and frustration is only going to continue if the manager refuses to acknowledge or rectify things in the near future.
Mikel Arteta is full of excuses for the under-performing Willian🤔🤔🤔
Is the Arsenal boss forced to persevere with his signing of Willian? Could actually be amongst the stronger players on the training pitch or is that just the manager's go-to excuse? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xQJ8byY0I1
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 10, 2021
Does Arteta have to stand by his signing or could Willian actually be one of the stand-outs from the training field?
Patrick
Was he MA signing or edu?
Can Edu sign a player without the recommendation of the head coach? Why do you like shift the blame? Most of Arteta’s signings are below Arsenal standards. In June, we’ll be done with Ozil, then we’ll start worrying about Willian’s contract
Pablo Mari
Gabriel Maghalaes
Thomas Partey
You just might be right Arteta has signed 5 players as Arsenal Manager and most of them are below average.
You think those player you mention are no good?
Read again. I simply asked a question. I never said MA wasnt at fault or that Edu was. That was quiet clear to those with the ability to read.
Willian apart i think his signing have been good Partley, gabriel Mari are all good signings. Cedric is purley a cheap back up option.
Of course he did. He’s hardly going to 💩 on his players in public. His opinions are reflected in his team selection. It is understandable why he was reluctant to oust the senior players in favour of youth, but he has done so and long may it (as well as our good form) continue.
OT: Saliba MOTM in his second game. Hope Mikel’s watching!