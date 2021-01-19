Video: The Arsenal boss hints that AMN isn’t showing enough to warrant minutes

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was left out of the playing squad last night, despite remaining fit, and Arteta claims he needs to fight for his place at Arsenal.

The versatile defender played regularly last season, including playing a key role in our trophy-winning FA Cup run, but has found minutes hard to come by of late.

AMN has less than 500 league minutes this term according to Soccerway, and I do wonder if a move could be open for him in January.

The Arsenal boss hints that Maitland-Niles isn't doing enough in training to deserve more regular football 👀👀👀 Should the club cash-in if an offer arrives this month? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZqFPDUSYEh — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 19, 2021

Could Arteta consider an exit for AMN this month, despite Kolasinac’s departure?

Patrick