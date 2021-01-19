Video: The Arsenal boss hints that AMN isn’t showing enough to warrant minutes

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was left out of the playing squad last night, despite remaining fit, and Arteta claims he needs to fight for his place at Arsenal.
The versatile defender played regularly last season, including playing a key role in our trophy-winning FA Cup run, but has found minutes hard to come by of late.
AMN has less than 500 league minutes this term according to Soccerway, and I do wonder if a move could be open for him in January.
The Arsenal boss hints that Maitland-Niles isn't doing enough in training to deserve more regular football 👀👀👀
Could Arteta consider an exit for AMN this month, despite Kolasinac’s departure?
Patrick
Typical Arteta, not at all surprised because he still have a grudge against Maitland-Niles, Gouendouzi, Martinelli, and Seliba. Regardless of how they perform in the field of play, it’ll never be good enough for Arteta
It’s starting to appear that way. Despite Saliba’s performances, he isn’t deemed good enough. Guendouzi putting in solid performances, but never got the “second chance” Arteta went on about.
Meanwhile, Mustafi stays as cover for injuries despite his high salary, when Saliba could accomplish the same, while gaining valuable experience with the first team.
Let’s see how he handles the Soares situation after his stellar performance. Will he get the chance to build on his performance, or will Bellerin come straight back into the starting 11?
I like your objectivity Durand. Willian plays week in week out with horrible performances but he’s still in the team.
It’s clear MA doesn’t rate him but what happened when he dominated Mo Salah. He was benched in the next match so why is MA talking about chances?
“Jack of all trades – master of none” springs to mind. Not his fault but “utility” players often suffer from being unable to nail down a position.
Despite that AMN is another Hale End graduate who has been too inconstent to merit regular games. He is awesomely talented both technically and physically but that may have actually detracted from his contributions. It has been said that he finds the game too easy at times, loses concentration and switches off. I can’t see that changing I think its in his DNA’
Whilst we all want our youth to come through, theres a huge gap between youth and EPL success. In most clubs youre lucky if one player in a peer group succeeds in the senior squad. We are blessed to have two in Saka and ESR. But this does not mean that all of our youth team will succeed. We Arsenal fans have nightmares due to “the ones who got away” and are now expecting the club to retain players into their early or mid twenties because they have “potential”. Let’s get real – we need to remove the dead wood and stop deluding ourselves that AMN, Nelson, Willock and Nketiah, all of whom have had numerous chances, will ever attain EPL quality.
The time has come for AMN to move on to a Club where he will not be used on the left side of the park. His best position is a matter for debate but it is most assuredly not a makeshift left back or LWB.As to likely suitors, I suspect Wolves ,Leeds or Villa may be interested in him as his pace and energy may fit their all action style of play. Rightly or wrongly, Arteta clearly does not rate him and a transfer is therefore in the best interests of all concerned.