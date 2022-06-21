Video: The Arsenal Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob ask “Who is Lisandro Martinez?”

On today’s Transfer Show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Reputable sources have reported that Arsenal are heavily interested in the Argentinean and are willing to pay upwards of £35 million for him. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

The ball progression attribute could be very useful for our use in the build-up, as well as his press resistance. Does this mean anything for the Rob Holding or William Saliba?

Would he be a good signing for the Gunners?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your own mind…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…