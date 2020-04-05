VIDEO – The Day Arsenal beat Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona superstars Feb 2011

Here is yet another fantastic memory of Arsenal’s glory days when we could compete with the very best of Europe, and we welcomes Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona superstars including Messi, David Villa, Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets.

We can’t say we dominated the game, but despite going 1-0 down to a David Villa strike in the first half, we showed guts and resilience to fight back and gain a brilliant win with goals from Van Persie and Andriy Arshavin in the last 15 minutes, to silence the Barcelona superstars at the Emirates. It is worth mentioning that Barcelona went on to become the European Champions at the end of the season.

Here were the sides that day in Feb 2011….

Arsenal

53 Szczesny

06 Koscielny

20 Djourou

22 Clichy

27 Eboue

04 Fabregas

08 Nasri

14 Walcott (Bendtner 77)

17 A Song (Arshavin 68)

19 Wilshere

10 Van Persie

Barcelona

01 Valdes

02 Daniel

03 Pique

19 Maxwell

22 Abidal

06 Xavi

08 Iniesta (Adriano Correia 89)

16 Busquets

07 Villa (Keita 68)

10 Messi

17 Pedrito

Enjoy!