VIDEO – The Day Arsenal beat Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona superstars Feb 2011

Here is yet another fantastic memory of Arsenal’s glory days when we could compete with the very best of Europe, and we welcomes Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona superstars including Messi, David Villa, Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets.
We can’t say we dominated the game, but despite going 1-0 down to a David Villa strike in the first half, we showed guts and resilience to fight back and gain a brilliant win with goals from Van Persie and Andriy Arshavin in the last 15 minutes, to silence the Barcelona superstars at the Emirates. It is worth mentioning that Barcelona went on to become the European Champions at the end of the season.
Here were the sides that day in Feb 2011….
Arsenal
53 Szczesny
06 Koscielny
20 Djourou
22 Clichy
27 Eboue
04 Fabregas
08 Nasri
14 Walcott (Bendtner 77)
17 A Song (Arshavin 68)
19 Wilshere
10 Van Persie
Barcelona
01 Valdes
02 Daniel
03 Pique
19 Maxwell
22 Abidal
06 Xavi
08 Iniesta (Adriano Correia 89)
16 Busquets
07 Villa (Keita 68)
10 Messi
17 Pedrito
Enjoy!