Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: The full interview as Fabregas reveals decision to choose Arsenal over Man United

Cesc Fabregas has been talking to Rio Ferdinand during the suspension of football, revealing why he chose Arsenal over Manchester United amongst other things.

The Monaco midfielder has had his current season cut-short thanks to the Coronavirus, and has taken the time out to reflect on his career thus far.

At 33 years-old, Cesc doesn’t have his best years ahead of him, but after an illustrious career of playing for Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, as well as winning multiple international trophies with Spain, he has plenty to be proud of.

The midfielder also reveals on his thinking on the pitch, while Rio Ferdinand reveals how he would try and counter players of his ilk.

This is one of the most interesting football conversations I have personally listened to in a while, with some real great insight into the beautiful game.

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Cesc Fabregas Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs