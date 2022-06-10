Video – The Just Arsenal Show asks if Saka needs to be made our highest earner

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss the Bukayo Saka links to Manchester City and our need to tie him down urgently.

These links to the champions may be a classic PR move by Saka’s representatives to leverage a better offer from Arsenal, but nevertheless, Arsenal need to start offering serious cash to our starboy.

The rumours suggest he’ll demand a wage in the region of £180,000 a week, which would make him one of the highest earners at the club. Should we offer that much?

Is there any chance he leaves this summer?

