Video – The Just Arsenal Show discusses Arsenal fans shameful reaction to Liverpool’s Covid outbreak

This week’s Just Arsenal Show features our very own Dan Smith, who goes into detail of Arsenal fans’ reactions to Liverpool postponing our League Cup semifinal due to an outbreak of Covid in their squad.

Liverpool were basically accused of cheating Arsenal out of an easy win and were saying that they should have been forced to play their kids to save the postponement.

Dan then compares that with the reaction after Wolves called off our League game, but nobody complained about that one did they?

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith on the reaction to Covid outbreak at Liverpool

