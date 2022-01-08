Video – The Just Arsenal Show discusses Arsenal fans shameful reaction to Liverpool’s Covid outbreak

This week’s Just Arsenal Show features our very own Dan Smith, who goes into detail of Arsenal fans’ reactions to Liverpool postponing our League Cup semifinal due to an outbreak of Covid in their squad.
Liverpool were basically accused of cheating Arsenal out of an easy win and were saying that they should have been forced to play their kids to save the postponement.
Dan then compares that with the reaction after Wolves called off our League game, but nobody complained about that one did they?
Enjoy the video and leave your comments below…..
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Respect to you lad. You are a proper person and a proper fan.
As a sidenote, happy to see Arsenal developing so well with such a young team. Credit to Arteta who seems to have re-discovered the best philosophy of Arsene Wenger.
YNWA
I felt the game should have been played due to mounting pressure on fixtures and not because of a perceived advantage. I am sure this will arise throughout the remaining months of the season to most clubs.
I genuinely don’t understand the rationale of how matches are postponed when ManC with 21 staff and players isolating fulfilled their FA cup tie last night. Is it a case that they thought they could easily beat Swindon without resorting to a postponement with the players they had?
Is it a case that with Covid and injuries combined that a club can apply for a revised date? I don’t know the answer to that one.
I would have preferred the match against Wolves had been played. Players’ and staff well-being is of course absolutely paramount but unless a club genuinely cannot field a team due to illness or injury then games should go ahead. A huge backlog later in the season is just as likely to result in players getting injured anyway as games are rammed into the calendar
None of this is ideal and this season will be tainted like last year.
@drew. I don’t think I understood what you just wrote concerning the covid-19 virus and
its related vaccinations. Are you one of those people living in denial of covid and the effectiveness of the vaccines? Please keep your negative propaganda off this site. I don’t think admin should allow such non-football misleading comments on this site.
games should be played as long as you have enough players to make a match day squad.
Only then should it be postponed, but the authorities seem to be bending the rules based on the club.
How many absentees are needed to validly postpone a game? I think there needs to be clarity.
You made the same point as me, but much more clearly and succinctly