Video – The Just Arsenal Show discusses our first signing Marquinhos

The Just Arsenal Show discusses our new arrival

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss the new signing of Brazilian youngster Marquinhos. The club officially announced the deal yesterday, as he becomes our first signing of the summer, and hopefully the first of many new arrivals.

Will Marquinhos feature for the Arsenal first team next season or will he go on loan? What sort of player is he? Does this mean anything for Nicolas Pepe or Reiss Nelson?

Enjoy the video.