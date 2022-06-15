Video – The Just Arsenal Show discusses our first signing Marquinhos

The Just Arsenal Show discusses our new arrival
Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss the new signing of Brazilian youngster Marquinhos. The club officially announced the deal yesterday, as he becomes our first signing of the summer, and hopefully the first of many new arrivals.
Will Marquinhos feature for the Arsenal first team next season or will he go on loan? What sort of player is he? Does this mean anything for Nicolas Pepe or Reiss Nelson?
Enjoy the video.
OT
I’m supposed to believe Wenger is past it yet a lot of coaches today both at club and international level come nowhere near close to his coaching ability and getting the best out of players, even average ones. Wenger is capable of winning the World Cup with this England or even Portugal squad. Wengerball with a great defense or defenders will always be difficult to beat. I wish he would just coach some of thee teams because he’s dar better than a lot of coaches today. His bad is someone’s good.
It’s all well and good until we fall a few million short of a player for the here and now that could be the difference between 4th and 5th.
But i do like the young signings coming in , just wish they were more help to the 1st team , when the 1st team is what needs players not the youth for now.
8 years younger and 65 million quid cheaper than Pepe. Another profile player. Young so can learn Arsenal and Artea’s way. Has fellow Brazilians, Magalhaes Martinelli Edu and Jesus and Soares to help him acclimate to London and England. Plays like a young right footed Lacazette. Canny signing. Saliba back Marquinos and Turner signed. Nketiak to sign da ting. Jesus and Tielemans heavily linked. Niles and /or Nelson back. Azeez Patino Flores Balogun for the cups. We could complete business very early this term
LOL…LOL. Bro you seem to be deliberately provoking some folks here…don’t destabilize their blood pressure..
Ok Mark 2.0
How on Earth is he “deliberately provoling” anyone?
He is also much shorter than Pepe and seems to be slower as well. Although you might be right about his hold-up play