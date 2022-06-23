Video The Just Arsenal Show – Discussing which Arsenal players should go on loan next season

The Just Arsenal Show – Arsenal players that should go on loan next season
Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss four players who may well be sent on loan this summer.
Sambi Lokonga is currently operating in an area that is becoming increasingly crowded. Would a loan be beneficial to his development? Does Nuno need a loan to iron out his rawness? What about Folarin Balogun? Are there minutes for our young striker? Does Brooke Norton-Cuffy have a chance of breaking into the side or should he go out on loan again?
Enjoy the video.
https://youtu.be/qFbkLESBoy8
What about A M N ? Torreira? Nelson ?
Nobody seems to be queuing-up to pay serious money for them but they probably aren’t in the manager’s plans.
The knock on downside of big wages – we price them out of transfers. and transfer fees.
Tavares and Lokongo – we need them for Europa, League Cup and our 5 subs.
Send the manager and his coaching staff on loan and we sign up a proper manager.
Who do you suggest to replace him? And as only Conte, Klopp, Pep and Tuchel finished above him last year, I you thinking of one of them?
Admin Pat, we can enquire with Zidane. Joachim Low, Rudi Garcia, Laurent Blanc. Definitely they can do a much better job than the current regime.