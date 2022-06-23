Video The Just Arsenal Show – Discussing which Arsenal players should go on loan next season

The Just Arsenal Show – Arsenal players that should go on loan next season

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss four players who may well be sent on loan this summer.

Sambi Lokonga is currently operating in an area that is becoming increasingly crowded. Would a loan be beneficial to his development? Does Nuno need a loan to iron out his rawness? What about Folarin Balogun? Are there minutes for our young striker? Does Brooke Norton-Cuffy have a chance of breaking into the side or should he go out on loan again?

Enjoy the video.

https://youtu.be/qFbkLESBoy8