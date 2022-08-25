Video – The Just Arsenal Show is back and looking at our latest outgoings

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out in the final week of the window.

Nicolas Pepe is close to joining Nice on loan. Is this a good move and will it rejuvenate his value as an asset? Hector Bellerin is still pushing for his contract to be terminated so he can rejoin Real Betis, something which both of us feel is inevitable. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, and these rumours bring up frustrations we both have with the player.

