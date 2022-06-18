Video: The Just Arsenal Show – Matt Smith on how our transfer business is looking so far

The Just Arsenal Show starring Matt Smith

Today we are introducing the ardent Arsenal fan Matt Smith, who wants to talk about how we ended the last season, and how our transfer window is looking so far as we prepare for the next crucuial campaign.

This is Matt’s first attempt at doing the Just Arsenal Show, so please feel free to give any suggestions and feedback to help him improve in the future. And if you can think of any Arsenal subjects that you would like him to discuss in future videos, please leave suggestions in the comments below…

Enjoy!

