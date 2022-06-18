Video: The Just Arsenal Show – Matt Smith on how our transfer business is looking so far

The Just Arsenal Show starring Matt Smith
Today we are introducing the ardent Arsenal fan Matt Smith, who wants to talk about how we ended the last season, and how our transfer window is looking so far as we prepare for the next crucuial campaign.
This is Matt’s first attempt at doing the Just Arsenal Show, so please feel free to give any suggestions and feedback to help him improve in the future. And if you can think of any Arsenal subjects that you would like him to discuss in future videos, please leave suggestions in the comments below…
Enjoy!
Good for putting yourself out there Matt.
I’d stick the same label on you as I would myself – Tepid Optimist – and agree particularly with your thoughts on Saliba, room for our current squad to improve and need for depth.
On that last point, it’s amazing how one likely signing (Vieira) can totally change the supporters’ vibe. Transfers are the crack cocaine of a football supporters life! I do worry what will happen if at least a couple of the other rumoured signings – Jesus, Tielemanns, Martinez, Raphinha, Hickey – or equivalent quality, doesn’t happen. Optimism amongst most Gooners is heating up and it’ll be a long summer if it comes crashing down.
I dunno about all this no love for Pepè yeah the money was huge, but he hasn’t straight flopped, reportedly he was our best player at points last season and scored important goals, when he came back from AFcon even Arteta was impressed I think he didn’t play much due to saka doing so well and Arsenal setting foundations for patterns of play, to which he was a “maverick” causing team momentum to be more chaotic than MA liked i believe we have to give PEPÈ a genuine chance to succeed, at RW not RAM, RW is more natural for him. I love Pepè and i think like this because no one in an Arsenal shirt has made me laugh as much or as hard because of the skill and audacity he regularly shows, remember that left foot control, followed by an instant hit into the top corner with his weaker foot …like it was nothing, I think 433 will suit him and it would be a footballing crime not to at least see what happens with ødegaard/viera right side 8 with Pepè as RW just go back and look at what a confident Pepè is capable of…because its frightening
Brilliant first video Matt! Love your style and you’ve got great knowledge! Completely agree with what you have said. 💫