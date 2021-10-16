Video – The Just Arsenal Show starring Dan Smith discussing Vieira, Palace and life as Arsenal fan

So, we have a new presenter on the Just Arsenal Show, as our very own Dan Smith is the newest man to present the show.

Dan is already very popular as one of our most prolific writers, and we are hoping that you enjoy his first appearance.

With the return of Patrick Vieira and the pressure on Mikel Arteta, Dan has a lot of things to discuss, and he hopefully he will be doing a weekly show discussing the latest news and dramas that seem to be the lot of Arsenal fans everywhere.

Please feel free to let me and Dan know in the comments if you have any suggestions or ideas (or complaints!) that you think we should know about, so we can take them into consideration for the next edition.

Also, if there are any other Just Arsenal readers that think they could do something on our YouTube site @JustArsenalVids, please send me an email to discuss. And you can follow @justarsenalvids on Twitter as well!

Enjoy the Just Arsenal Show with Dan Smith….