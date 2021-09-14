Video – The Just Arsenal Show – Talking points from the Norwich match

So we can now present our second Just Arsenal Show featuring WollyT giving his indepth insights from his visit to the Emirates to watch Arsenal’s win over Norwich.

There was a full crowd on hand to see the Gunners win their first points of the season, and frankly we should have scored more after having an incredible 30 attempts on the Canaries goal.

You can subscribe to our new YouTube Channel Just Arsenal Videos or you can catch then on Twitter at @JustArsenalVids.

Be patient with our new venture and if you have any hints or suggestions please feel free to leave them in the comments.

Enjoy!