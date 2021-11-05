Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Video – The Just Arsenal Show with Dan Smith discussing accusations of Being Mr Negative

So it is time for this weeks Just Arsenal Show featuring our very own Dan Smith, who has been labelled as negative for pointing out that we have not actually made it to the Top Four yet, so perhaps we should be a little more patient before declaring that Mikel Arteta has worked wonders already.

He also talks a little about our upcoming game against Watford, and suggests that we cannot guarantee that there are any easy games in the Premier League, so do not count your chickens…

If you enjoy this, please go to @JustArsenalVids on YouTube and subscribe, for snippets from Mikel Arteta’s press conferences, and of course THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW!

  1. kjelli says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:53 am

    Arsenal don’t have the fear factor anymore on our side,
    teams are not afraid of us as they used to be, bringing
    Haaland would rectify that or even Jude Bellingham
    from the talented Dortmund side.

