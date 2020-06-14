Video – The last time Arsenal beat Man City in the League – December 2015

It is incredible to think that Arsenal have only gained one point from the last nine League games against Man City and you have to go back all the way to 2015 to find our last recorded win against the Citizens.

We did manage to beat them in an FA Cup semifinal in 2017 on our way to winning it, but it must be noted that that game went to extra time.

Since then we have faced them 6 times in all competitions and have lost every one, with an embarrasing aggregate goal difference of 2-17. Surely Mikel Arteta will help us to play better this time around?

But let’s look back at our last League win, when our two goals were scored by Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud, and the 3 points put us to just two points behind Leicester City in the League table. We really believed we were finally going to win the title again but we all know how that went, don’t we…