Video: The last time Arsenal played Benfica it was a 7-goal thriller

As we look ahead to a hopefully high-scoring win for Arsenal against Benfica tonight, I thought I’d have a look back to the last time we played the Portugese giants. Strangely enough, considering how long both teams have been around, we have never met Benfica in any European competition before.
But the last time we met was in the Emirates Cup in July 2017 and it ended up as an excellent 5-2 win in our favour, thanks to goals from Theo Walcott, who scored the first two as we ended up even at the break at 2-2. Then Lopez scored an own goal 7 minutes into the second half, followed by a strike each for Giroud and Iwobi to put the game beyond doubt.
Enjoy!
Wish arsenal successful win on Banfica game today
Completely wrong The Emirates Cup can’t be compared to a European tie Yes we have player Benfica in the European Cup second round in 1991/92 season Arsenal drew the away leg in Portugal 1-1 and went 1-0 ahead in the second leg at Highbury After ninety minutes the score was 1-1 on the night but two goals in extra time saw Benfica win 3-1 and go through 4-2 on aggregate