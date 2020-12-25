Video -The Last Time Arsenal played Chelsea on Boxing Day (2010)

Arsenal face Chelsea on Boxing Day with the Gunners on their worst run of form in living memory, but it was a completely different story ten years ago when we welcomed the Blues to the Emirates and trounced them 3-1.
Alex Song opened the scoring and Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott put the game to bed just after the half-time break to send Chelsea down to 4th in the EPL table, while Arsenal ended up just two points behind Man United at the summit.
What a difference a decade makes!
But we can enjoy old victories against our local rivals, and hope that this Boxing Day ends up as another happy one for Gooners. We could do with a bit of Xmas cheers….
Enjoy!
So many near misses for us! Wonder what would Wenger’s trophy count be if we never had shifted to the Emirates and still were in Highbury? My educated guess is 5 PLs😁😁, One CL (at least), and around three more FA cups. The only subjected constraint is that Stan tried to finance Arsenal a little more in the early years and David Dein was still in the club.