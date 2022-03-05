Video – The last time Arsenal played Watford away – Four goal thriller…

The last time Arsenal played at Vicarage Road was back in 2019, and they had a new manager on that day when Quique Flores took charge for the first time.

He couldn’t save the Hornets from being relegated in the end, which was confirmed when we beat them 3-2 at the Emirates at the end of the season.

But at Vicarage Road that day, we raced quickly into a 2-0 lead after half an hour thanks to a double from Aubameyang, but then Watford staged an incredible second half fight back to rescue a point.

Enjoy the extended highlights to get you into the mood for tommorrow’s clash, when we will hope to cement three points this time around..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins