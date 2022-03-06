Video – The last time Arsenal played Watford back in November

The last time Arsenal played Watford was in the reverse League fixture back in early November, and although we were at the Emirates it was far from easy against the newly promoted Hornets.

It could have been a better scoreline as Aubameyang managed have one goal disallowed for offside and maddeningly missed a penalty, before Emile Smith-Rowe popped up to pounce on a loose ball and make sure that we ended up with all three points.

So although there was only one goal there was lots of action, but it is obvious that with a repeat performance from Watford, we are in for a tougher game at Vicarage Road in front of their own fans.

The important thing today is for us to get all three points and if it is another 1-0 win I won’t complain, so sit back and watch us winning the last game against Watford…