The last 3 meetings between Arsenal and Wolves at the Emirates have ended as 1-1 draws, but last season we travelled to Molineux needing a win to try and close the gap on the Europa League spots.

We actually played an excellentgame, with Bukayo Saka scoring a brilliant goal just before half-time to open the scoring after we had squandered a few chances, but it wasn’t until the 86th minute that Alexandre Lacazette sealed the points for us.

Let’s hope we play just as well tomorrow…

Enjoy!