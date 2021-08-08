Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – The last time Arsenal won away at Tottenham – Flamini on the double

Arsenal last played Tottenham back in March this year and we were the big underdogs but still managed to win 2-1.

 

But if you try to rember the last time the Gunners beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane, you have to go all the way back to September 2015 in a League Cup game.

Flamini slotted the visitors put us into the lead after 26 minutes, but 15 minutes into the second half Calum Chambers unluckily deflected a corner into his own net.

 

The came a brilliant volley from Flamini again which gave us an unusual win away at Spurs, and we haven’t won there since!

 

Hopefully that will change today!

  1. NY_Gunner says:
    August 8, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    Miss this dude. He was a scrapper…

  2. Wes says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Now they are trying to steal our target ie Lautaro Martinez

    1. @TosJ10 says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:42 pm

      Don’t pay cash and be thinking of stealing our target when all we would is to offer swap deals.
      Lets forget this Economics mentality from Wenger who as good at producing academic stars and forge ahead in supermarkets in times like this.

  3. @TosJ14 says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Take it or not.

