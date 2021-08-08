Video – The last time Arsenal won away at Tottenham – Flamini on the double

Arsenal last played Tottenham back in March this year and we were the big underdogs but still managed to win 2-1.
But if you try to rember the last time the Gunners beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane, you have to go all the way back to September 2015 in a League Cup game.
Flamini slotted the visitors put us into the lead after 26 minutes, but 15 minutes into the second half Calum Chambers unluckily deflected a corner into his own net.
The came a brilliant volley from Flamini again which gave us an unusual win away at Spurs, and we haven’t won there since!
Hopefully that will change today!
Miss this dude. He was a scrapper…
Now they are trying to steal our target ie Lautaro Martinez
Don’t pay cash and be thinking of stealing our target when all we would is to offer swap deals.
Lets forget this Economics mentality from Wenger who as good at producing academic stars and forge ahead in supermarkets in times like this.
Take it or not.