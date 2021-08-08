Video – The last time Arsenal won away at Tottenham – Flamini on the double

Arsenal last played Tottenham back in March this year and we were the big underdogs but still managed to win 2-1.

But if you try to rember the last time the Gunners beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane, you have to go all the way back to September 2015 in a League Cup game.

Flamini slotted the visitors put us into the lead after 26 minutes, but 15 minutes into the second half Calum Chambers unluckily deflected a corner into his own net.

The came a brilliant volley from Flamini again which gave us an unusual win away at Spurs, and we haven’t won there since!

Hopefully that will change today!