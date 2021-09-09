Video – The last time Norwich visited Arsenal (Spoiler – lots of goals)

It is a little known fact that Norwich City have not one any of their last 23 visits to any London club, and that is hardly going to channge this weekend. The last time the Canaries beat Arsenal was 9 games ago bak in 2012, and the last time they beat us at home was in 1992!

So we weren’t too worried when they came to the Emirates in July 2020 and our easy 4-0 win left Norwich dangerously close to relegation, which was always on the cards for the Norfolk minnows.

This is the perfect game for Aubameyang to get back to winning ways as he scored twice against them in their last visit, with Xhaka and Soares also getting on the scoresheet. In fact Soares scored after 229 seconds after coming on in his debut for the Gunners to make it 4-0.

The win put us up to the heady heights of 7th in the table with 6 games to go, but sadly never improved on that. Hopefully this season a win over Norwich will be the springboard that starts our rise back up the table…

Watch and enjoy….