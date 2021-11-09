Video – The skills and goals of Arsenal-target Dusan Vlahovic

There is no doubt that Arsenal are going to be in dire need of a new young striker next season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to leave the Emirates in the summer at the latest.
The gunners have been linked with many possible strikers, but the name metioned the most so far is Dusan Vlahovic, the young Fiorentina rising star who is scoring for fun in Italy.
Sky Italia have even reported that we have made an offer the Fiori that has been accepted, so maybe we should have a look at some of Vlahovic’s goals and skills from this year.
Have a look yourself and see what you think…
