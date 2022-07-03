Video: The Transfer Show – Are Arsenal set to lose out on Lisandro Martinez to Man United?

The Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss Lisandro Martinez

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Reputable sources have reported that Arsenal remain interested in the Argentine despite Manchester United’s emergence in the deal and are willing to pay upwards of £35 million for him. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

The ball progression attribute could be very useful for our use in the build-up, as well as his press resistance.

However, it does appear United may now be the frontrunners due to his links with Eric Ten Hag.

Would he be a good signing for the club?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…