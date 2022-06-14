Video – The Transfer Show discusses Arsenal signing a Pepe replacement (Bowen?)

On today’s Transfer Show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Jarrod Bowen as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe. Initially reported by the Beautiful Game podcast, a supposedly reliable outlet, Arsenal are believed to have ‘opened talks’ with West Ham over the potential deal.

Bowen would be an interesting signing that would help push Saka and supply cover for our current wingers. Will the likely extortionate price be an issue?

Would he fit into Arteta’s system?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your own mind…

