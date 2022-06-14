Video – The Transfer Show discusses Arsenal signing a Pepe replacement (Bowen?)

On today’s Transfer Show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Jarrod Bowen as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe. Initially reported by the Beautiful Game podcast, a supposedly reliable outlet, Arsenal are believed to have ‘opened talks’ with West Ham over the potential deal.
Bowen would be an interesting signing that would help push Saka and supply cover for our current wingers. Will the likely extortionate price be an issue?
Would he fit into Arteta’s system?
Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your own mind…
Please give it a rest. There is no way Bowen would be interested in a sideways move to Arsenal, nor that West Ham would consider letting him go. Carry on with the nonsense talk and we might just start thinking about relieving Arsenal of Saka and Tierney. You’ve been warned.
Thinking West Ham to Arsenal is a sideways move is outrageous.
Bissouma 🔜 spurs £25 million, let that sink in!
@Declan
Whoa…
Just seen that sky. We are progressing though are we not
I don’t see this happening. Bowen would target teams with champions league not Europa league cos Westham can also offer him similar level of football. Arsenal is no longer attractive to good players. We can only attract second best players or young players who want to showcase their talents to move to big clubs. Exactly the status of a mid-table team.
How can he be pepe replacement who sat on the bench for most of the season, when he got a better stats than Saka who replaced pepe permanently in the starting line up?? One of the few players to get double digits in goals and assists. Well maybe if we offer him high salary, he won’t mind being a rotation player.
Wow people really complaining for me I don’t believe it but if there’s a chance I don’t care that we have saka we need to get this one done but not on the expense of our other positions like 2 strikers and a midfielder
We don’t need this kind of players ,we need those with pace dribbles and quick to pass other players .Not this boring Bowen no!Nunez was awesome but we missed him then target Scamacca and Victor osmien .Gabriel Jesus is already ours!
Bowen is a top player but we all KNOW, he will not be coming to us.
TBH, that is the end of this story, as we all know, or at least SHOULD know!
Why wouldn’t he come Arsenal is a bigger club than west ham end off I rather try my chances at Arsenal than at west ham let’s sign him
Oh dear! You are precisely the type of gullible fan,which my article about gullible fans, which I am composing and will soon send into JA, warns us all about!
Two questions, why would he want to go to Arsenal. And why would West Ham let him go. This article does not make sense.
Laurel and Hardy
Reduce the volume before Arteta worshippers come for your head.
Heard Bissouma is going to spurs. Never mind, we have the almighty Xhaka, the world best midfielder in Arteta’s book.
Please all arsenal fan should reject the idea of signing of scamacca .he is not arsenal type of player not even an upgrade to nketiah.if we don’t have money to spend just get gabriel jesus,leave pepe,lucas,promote sosa at right back less manage ourselves like that
Get this fact the issue with arsenal is not players,prove that in the last 3yrs almost half the player arteta is releasing or loaning have done well at those club or their national team.arsenal should start now to look a veteran experience cup winning coach to replace arteta & edu if after this season they can’t deliver.only arsenal fc amongst the big six epl team is with a grade B Coach leading. Us to 10yrs project to no end but fire sell of players & another rebuild.sack arteta & edu