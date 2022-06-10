Video – The Transfer Show discusses how Tielemans and Jesus will fit in at Arsenal

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signings of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans. Both deals appear to be accelerating and both are expected to get done by reputable sources. How will they fit in at Arsenal and what will they offer Mikel Arteta?

Jesus represents a smart buy in a market currently saturated with expensive strikers with several question marks to his name. Tielemans represents a bargain at £25 million and should unlock Arsenal’s left hand-side when deployed as the left eight.

Will they be good signings for the club?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…