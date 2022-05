Here is today’s transfer Show featuring Alfie and Rob, and today they are talking about the possible return of Serge Gnabry to Arsenal. The ex-Arsenal Academy graduate has had a very successful time in Germany with Bayern Munich, winning trophies galore, but now it seems he is ready to move on to pastures anew (or old, we hope!)

I don’t think that there are many Arsenal fans that would complain if he came back home, and hopefully he feels the same.

Fingers crossed!