Video – The Transfer Show discusses what Gabriel Jesus will bring to Arsenal

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the imminent signing of Gabriel Jesus from Man City. Reputable sources have reported that the Brazilian has completed his medical at London Colney. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

Jesus arrives with great pedigree but is looking to rediscover himself as a centre-forward, after dropping out of that position to some extent in recent years.

Will he be a good signing for the club?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…