Video – The Transfer Show discusses what Gabriel Jesus will bring to Arsenal

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the imminent signing of Gabriel Jesus from Man City. Reputable sources have reported that the Brazilian has completed his medical at London Colney. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?
Jesus arrives with great pedigree but is looking to rediscover himself as a centre-forward, after dropping out of that position to some extent in recent years.
Will he be a good signing for the club?
Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…
Jesus will cost 100mill in fee/salary over 5 years.
His contract is thus similar to Aubameyang Lacazette andPepe.
What will he bring? Who would know.
Looking at the above players stats.
Aubameyang averaged 17goals first 4 seasons
Lacazette averaged 12 goals first 4 seasons.
Pepe scored 7 goals in his first 2 seasons and just one last season.
So comparitively really if Jesus scores 12 PL goals per season he will be on a par with Auba and Laca and well ahead of Pepe.
So should we expect 20 goals per season rather than 12? Depends also on his hold up play his assists too and also what our defense concedes at the other end. But if we only need a 12 goal a season striker why do we need to continue to spend 100 mill on players like Aubameyang Pepe and Laca and now Jesus.? Especially when we consider Martinelli got 6 goals and cost just 7mill. ESR cost nothing and scored 10 goals. Saka was also free and scored 11 goals. Eddie was free and scored 5 goals. So four youngsters costing 7 mill total scored 300% more goals than 300mill Pepe Auba and Laca. What I am saying is I believe we could get those 12 goals from Marquinos 7mill and Balogun free. But we have this obsession with 100mill strikers. Everyone else is buying a flash new super expensive striker Nunez at ‘Pool Haarland at City and Rapinha at Chelsea so we have to buy one too. And the fans would go balistic if we don’t. The bottom line is that at 100mill Jesus should score 500% more goals than Eddie, Martinelli, Marquinos, Saka and ESR. I bet he does not though.
Aubamayeng technically did average 16 league* goals over his first four seasons, but that includes his first, which was 10 in 13 games, because half of that season was spent at dortmund.
He also lost interest in his fourth season, or something else went wrong because he scored only 10, as opposed to 22 in each of his previous two seasons (and around 30 goals total in each of those years). Just seems like playing with numbers for the sake of it
It’s all pointless anyway – I guess the part of your point I agree with is that just because the player costs a lot doesn’t guarantee he’ll do well, but that’s the point – it’s always a gamble. Would you rather gamble with kids or with players with a track record? Some portion of the time the track record doesn’t translate when the player moves to arsenal, or anyone, but usually we pay more for players we’re convinced *will* translate rather than those who might. When it goes wrong, it’s either just because nothing is guaranteed or because we didn’t do our homework.
I am of the same view totally. Balogun carries the same potential Jesus currently has. Just needs to go out one last season. Players like Gianluca Scammaca, Cody Gakpo, Christopher Nkunku n Sebastian Haller are the sort of crop that we needed up front. Bullies! They are hustlers in the box. And with the creative talent behind of Smith Rowe, Saka Martinelli n Ødegaard ard in Particular, all we needed is a converter n a bully. JESUS for me is just going to Maintain what we did. All of them players above could have easily brought us 25-30 goal involvements in from the first season as the lads have improved n they have learnt. We needed those underdogs… 30-40 mil for transfer n contracts that would not have been that demanding or rather would only need upgrading in 2 years at best. So for me, poor signing n costly at the same. Coz Jesus will definitely not fill Aubameyang’s shoes. His ratios were monstrous n I hate that this will be another average season. Thank God we not in the champions league coz we would have not made it past the group stage. We maybe have a chance of winning Europa this season as our ticket back in n I would like to see what kind of talent we can attract for that….
Don’t for we have Mika Biereth n for me he has the Ratios to compete with Haaland in 3-4 years. Just needs the boys to have stepped up at that point in time