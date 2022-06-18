Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: The Transfer Show on Arsenal’s new signing Fabio Vieira – Where will he fit in?

The Transfer Show with Alfie and Rob….

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the imminent signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto. Reputable sources have reported that Arsenal are on the verge of signing the midfielder. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

The ball progression and shot creation would be useful attributes in our team, particularly if Odegaard is absent. Does this mean anything for the Tielemans deal or for any of our existing midfielders?

Would he be a good signing for the club?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your mind…

