Video – The Transfer Show puts the spotlight on Pedro Neto to Arsenal

The Transfer Show is back – Talking points on the Pedro Neto rumours

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves. Reputable sources have reported about Arsenal have made the Portugal international their priority for the remainder of the window. How would he fit in at Arsenal and what would he offer Mikel Arteta?

It’s clear we’re in the market for another wide forward as we look to give Saka some much needed rest and competition, as well as to compete with the likes of Smith Rowe and Martinelli.

Would he be a good signing for the club?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make up your own mind…

